SAN DIEGO — More than $1 million in dangerous drugs were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers during three narcotic seizures in the month of July, authorities said.

The most recent drug bust occurred July 24 involving a 31-year-old woman at the Tecate Port of Entry, the border agency stated in a release. During an inspection of her vehicle, CBP officers found 25 packages containing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire well.

Another narcotics seizure took place at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on July 23, authorities said. A 54-year-old man and his car were inspected by border officers, finding 33 packages of fentanyl in the gas tank and doors of the vehicle.

A third drug seizure happened on July 22 when border officials say a 52-year-old man’s vehicle contained 113 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the rear doors, rear backseat rest, quarter panels and spare tire.

The fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth seized weighed a combined 232 pounds, according to CBP.

All of the occupants involved in all three incidents were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“These impressive drug seizures highlight our officer’s commitment to keep our border secure.” said Anne Maricich, CBP Acting Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our frontline officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture and are successfully disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics from entering our country.”

In the month of July, nine other significant narcotic seizures have also been thwarted by border officers with the San Diego Field Office.