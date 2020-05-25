Over 150K visited local beaches over holiday weekend, lifeguards estimate

SAN DIEGO — Over 150,000 people visited San Diego County beaches over Memorial Day weekend, lifeguards estimated.

Current public health orders still do not allow any stopping or lounging on the beaches, though lifeguards said some people still tried.

“There’s a lot of people who were trying to make it normal beach days understandably,” said Sgt. Wesley Fransway with San Diego Lifeguards. “But right now we’re still in the phase where we’re asking people to keep moving.”

Most people showed cooperation with the rules, but weren’t always happy about it.

“If we wanna go lay on the beach that’s good for our mental health, that’s good to take in Vitamin D and be outside,” said beac goer Colin Gibson. “People go stir crazy and stuff.”

The ongoing restrictions posed some challenges for people seeking out some relaxing beach time.

“Can’t sit, can’t stand, you have to be moving at all times and they’re doing a pretty good job of enforcing it,” said Jason Barkus, who came to the beach with his family to celebrate his oldest daughter graduating from San Diego State University.

Barkus told FOX 5 their beach experience was interesting and so was going out to eat and seeing various ways regulations were being enforced.

“Some people were wearing masks, some weren’t. We’ve been carrying masks with us everywhere we go just because you don’t know, it seems that every business is doing it a little bit different,” Barkus said.

Many restaurants enjoyed steady business throughout the weekend, almost to the point of frustration for customers who didn’t feel like waiting.

“Well, it’s about an hour and a half wait,” said Ricardo Rodriguez of one establishment. “I’m just trying to get someone to sell me some beer and I can’t find anyone.”

Even though Coronavirus restrictions blanketed the holiday weekend, most were happy to be out of the house and actually have somewhere to go.

“Seems like it’s just a different way of life right now but I’m glad things are kind of going in a way of normalcy,” Barkus said.