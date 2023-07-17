SAN DIEGO — More than $150 million worth of seized narcotics were offloaded in San Diego Monday, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced.

The drugs will be used as evidence to prosecute suspected drug smugglers involved in illicit narcotics operations that took place this summer.

FOX 5 got an up close look at what 11,600 pounds of cocaine and over 5,500 pounds of marijuana looked like packaged up.

The drugs were seized by federal authorities conducting counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded the illicit narcotics, worth more than $150 million, in San Diego Monday morning.

Several U.S. agencies, including the Department of Defense and Homeland Security, as well as allied international partners, played a role in the counter-narcotic operations that were conducted between May and July.

Officials said USCG crews were instrumental in the fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, preventing three different smuggling vessels from reaching U.S. soil.

The focus now shifts towards criminal prosecutions by international partners and the U. S. Attorney’s Office, USCG said.

Officials said that once all the related cases are prosecuted the offloaded drugs will be destroyed.