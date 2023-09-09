SAN DIEGO — Over a thousand San Diego Gas & Electric customers in East County were left without electricity Saturday evening after a car hit two power poles, according to authorities.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. on Willow Glenn Drive in El Cajon. According to California Highway Patrol logs, the vehicle struck the first power pole for unknown reasons, prompting it to overturn and hit the second line.

No injuries as a result of the crash were reported by law enforcement. The driver was able to extricate themselves from the vehicle, CHP said.

According to SDG&E, the outage impacted about 1,001 residents in the communities of La Presa, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego. As of 9 p.m., the utility company said they anticipate to be restored by 2 a.m. Sunday.

While the crash and the outage were likely correlated, SDG&E told crews are still assessing the outage to determine the exact cause.

No other details about what led to the collision were immediately available.