Over 100 COVID positive cases at county jails pause visits

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the temporary stoppage of visitors due to a COVID outbreak that has infected over 100 inmates at five of the six detention facilities.

Over the last week, 125 people in custody were identified as positive cases, 288 were found to be negative cases and 188 results are still pending, sheriff’s officials said. The cases were reported at the George Bailey Detention Facility, Vista Detention Facility, East Mesa Re-Entry Facility, San Diego Central Jail and the South Bay Detention Facility.

Starting Friday, all social visits will be temporarily suspended, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Those who tested positive were checked for symptoms and housed appropriately,” sheriff’s officials said. “Most of the people who were tested are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. There are three patients currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.”

Once an inmate is cleared from the seven-day quarantine, authorities say jail and medical staff will monitor the movement of people in custody to regular housing based on their classification.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of coronavirus positive inmates has fluctuated between zero to 500 cases, according to the sheriff’s department.

Here are some of the safety protocols implemented at county jails:

Vaccines are available to all persons in our custody

Temperature checks for everyone entering jail facilities

Daily temperature checks of all inmates in custody

Increased cleaning and disinfecting

Education and awareness for the inmates

Identification and isolation of those with symptoms

Specific housing units are designated for isolation to separate the sick from the healthy

Masks for inmates and staff, as well as limiting movement at all jails

Emphasis on handwashing and good hygiene

Testing is available and provided to all inmates

Requiring our employees to provide proof of vaccination or test weekly

