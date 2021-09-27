Outages leave thousands without power in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Outages left thousands of South Bay residents without power Monday morning.

The outages were reported at 6:13 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric’s outage map. As of 6:45 a.m., 4,469 customers were without power in the following communities: West Chula Vista, South Chula Vista, Castle Park, Otay, Nestor, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.

By 7:40 a.m., only 14 customers remained without power. Service was expected to be restored by noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

