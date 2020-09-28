Outage leaves thousands without power in North Park, surrounding communities

SAN DIEGO — An unplanned outage left more than 7,000 San Diego residents without power Monday.

The outage, which started just before noon, impacted several communities including North Park, University Heights, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge and City Heights.

By 1 p.m., power had been restored to the majority of the impacted customers, according to SDG&E’s outage map, though 1,500 people and businesses were still without electricity. The utility estimated that power would be restored by 3 p.m.