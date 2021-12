SAN DIEGO (CNS) – More than 5,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the North County have lost power Monday morning.

The areas affected include Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and other communities in the North County area.

The utility company says the outage occurred shortly before 9 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 11:30 a.m.

Crews are still assessing what caused the outage.