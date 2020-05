An SDG&E power outagehas left more than 10,000 customers in Ocean Beach and Point Loma without power.

SAN DIEGO — More than 10,000 customers are out of power in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma neighborhoods, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The outage began at 11:14 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.