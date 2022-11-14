Child car seats are seen in variety on a shelf. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A $250,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund a safety seat education program for parents and caregivers in underserved communities, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.

Classes and training will be offered to inform the public on proper installation of child safety seats. The county will also distribute safety seats to those in need through outreach events.

“The protection of our youngest residents is of upmost concern, and it is critical that all communities have access to quality child safety seats and access to the instruction of how they can best be used,” said San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez.

According to the county, the car seat safety program will include:

-Child safety seats at no-cost for families in need.

-Child safety seat inspection events and education classes.

-Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses.

The county said the grant will also go towards partnering with local organizations on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities.

The program is set to run through September 2023.