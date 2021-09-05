Otay Mesa Port of Entry opens pedestrian bridge extension

A new pedestrian bridge extension opened Sunday at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Otay Mesa Port of Entry, directly connecting travelers from the port of entry to the Otay Mesa MTS Transit Center.

“It’s easier, actually probably about 10 minutes,” pedestrian Abigail Ruiz said.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the new northbound pedestrian bridge will reduce the distance pedestrians have to walk by 525 feet.

The renovations are a part of the port’s $137.2 million plan to modernize existing pedestrian facilities and increase the number of inspection booths from six to twelve.

“Adding these expanded facilities will have a positive impact on the region’s economy by reducing wait times for commercial trucks and pedestrian at the port,” Land Port of Entry Program manager Anthony Kleppe said in a release from the U.S General Services Administration.

Ruiz crosses the border almost daily and says the renovations were needed.

“Down there it’s so old and the streets are really bad,” Ruiz said. “So here, it’s all new and it looks better.”

Pedestrians will now be able to catch bus routes 905, 950 and rapid 225 back to Otay Mesa. Pedestrians also have the option to get a taxi or rideshare service along the transit center.

Only essential travel is currently allowed from Mexico and Canada. Border restrictions have been extended until Sept. 21.