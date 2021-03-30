Oscar Meyer Wienermobile makes 2-day stop at Carlsbad Flower Fields

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is making a 2-day stop in Carlsbad in its mission to bring smiles to people across the country.

The Wienermobile arrived at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch Tuesday morning. It will be at the park through 2 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oscar Meyer invites fans to come take a photo with the iconic hotdog on wheels and meet so-called Hotdoggers who drive coast-to-coast. They’re giving out Wiener Whistles to lucky fans.

The Wienermobile has been bringing nostalgia, smiles and light-heartedness to communities across the country since 1936. Hotdoggers say they’ve adapted events and initiatives this year while staying true to their mission.