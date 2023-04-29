SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Three bear cubs returned to the wild on Wednesday after spending several months at the Ramona Wildlife Center for care and rehabilitation, the San Diego Humane Society said.

The bears, two females and one male, will now roam free in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Officials with the Humane Society say the furry trio were rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) in July of 2022.

A brother and sister were taken from the San Bernardino Mountains after their mother was killed by a resident while attempting to break into a cabin, the Humane Society explained. Officials say the mother bear had most likely been conditioned to seek food from humans.

The third cub came from Lake Arrowhead after her mother died in what officials believes was an accident involving a vehicle, according to the Humane Society.

Wildlife professionals say all three cubs “have grown healthy and strong” while rehabilitating in an outdoor enclosure that closely mimics life in the wild.

According to the Humane Society, the bear cubs were cared under “a watchful eye from a distance” in order to make sure the wild animals did not get comfortable around humans. Officials say this helped to prepared them to survive on their own.

An interesting detail: all three cubs were microchipped with a fitted GPS collar so they can be tracked by wildlife professionals.

The Humane Society says there are currently two other bear cubs at the Ramona Wildlife Center that are under care until they too are ready to return to their natural habitat.