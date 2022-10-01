RAMONA, Calif. – Two orphaned bear cubs, who have been at the Ramona Wildlife Center for just over a year have a new home in Texas, San Diego Humane Society announced Wednesday.

The 18-month old brother and sister cubs, named Oyster and Truffle, were transferred in an air-conditioned van and taken to the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. According to San Diego Humane Society, the bears and Project Wildlife staff reached their destination on September 27.

Oyster and his sister, Truffle have been at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center since August 2021, after they were seen in the Three Rivers area without their mother. The cubs were seeking food from people – a behavior that leads to problems for both bears and humans. They were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for their own safety and the safety of the public, then taken to the Humane Society for care.

During their 13-month stay at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, Oyster and Truffle worked with an animal care team to prepare for a potential return to the wild. The cubs got acclimated to the weather and had opportunities to run, climb and gather food. Care specialists also worked to develop the bears’ wild instincts by having them search for food, according to the Humane Society. However, despite the teams’ best efforts, it was determined the bears were too acclimated to humans and would not return to the wild.

“While it is always our goal to return rehabilitated animals back to their natural habitat, we are committed to finding other paths when there are no other options,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Since these bears cannot be returned to the wild we are grateful for CDFW and the Amarillo Zoo for working with us on a solution to have these two young bears live out their lives as ambassador animals.”