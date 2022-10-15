RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Orphan pups at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are honoring hometown heroes and celebrating the Padres by taking on baseball nicknames, the organization announced in a press release.

As San Diego roots on the home team in the best-of-five Division Series against neighboring Los Angeles, the “PAWdres” are hoping to capture the enthusiasm of sports fans by showcasing their sporty bylines.

Here’s a look of some of the pups their new nicknames:

“Curveball” King Julian

(Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“Batter” Blue

(Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“Fastball” Dante

(Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“Grand Slam” Gracie

(Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“At-Bat” Atlas

(Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

The Helen Woodward Animal Center says 70 pups are available for adoption and are waiting for a “home run” that leads to their forever family.

Anyone interested in adopting a “PAWdres” pup or would like more information can contact the organization’s Adoption Department at 858-756-4117 or stop by the animal center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.