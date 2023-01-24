NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – The organizer in an armed robbery of a South Bay jewelry store was sentenced to 96 months in prison, United States Attorney Randy Grossman’s office said in a news release Monday.

Trenelle Cannon, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery in federal court for his involvement in the robbery of the Alpha and Omega Jewelry Store in National City back in 2019.

At around 12:25 p.m. on March 26, 2019, National City Police Department officials say three masked individuals went into the store located at the 1500 block of Sweetwater Road, pointed a gun at the store clerk and smashed up to six jewelry cases to grab the merchandise inside before fleeing.

Cannon never entered the store, Grossman’s office said, instead assisting the operation in an organizational role.

This included providing instructions to those who carried out the robbery on what to do during the operation and actively attempting to sell the stolen merchandise afterwards. In his plea agreement, Cannon also admitted to providing the gun used in the robbery.

Cannon is apparently a member of the O’Farrell Park Street Gang, according to officials.