Oregon man suspected of traveling to Chula Vista to take 12-year-old girl he met online

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A 19-year-old from Oregon arrested over the weekend on suspicion of taking a 12-year-old Chula Vista girl away from her home is accused of several sexual offenses involving a minor.

Darrien Jenkins allegedly traveled to San Diego County on Sunday to meet with the child, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

“The victim told family members she wanted to ride her bicycle and would be outside,” CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said. “The family then observed the bike still at the residence and was unable to locate the victim. The family then contacted (the police) regarding a possible kidnapping.”

Via “various investigative tools,” detectives determined that Jenkins and the girl were heading north on Interstate 5 in the Stockton area and notified the California Highway Patrol, Peak said.

The CHP was able to locate Jenkins’ vehicle, pulled it over and took him into custody without incident. He was booked on suspicion of sex-related offenses involving a minor, Peak said.

“After interviewing all of the parties involved, including the suspect’s mother, sister and cousin, it was learned the victim was portraying herself to be 19 years old,” Peak said. “The victim was taken into protective custody pending being reunited with her family.”

