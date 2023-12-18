SAN DIEGO — A pod of killer whales was spotted Monday just a few miles off the San Diego coast by a whale watching tour.

Videos obtained by FOX 5 from Mark Girardeau and Pacific Offshore Expeditions shows a pod of killer whales, also known as orcas, and what appears to be a baby killer whale swimming alongside a boat.

The expedition crew said they have been following the pod for several days along California’s coast, from Anacapa Island to Palos Verdes, and now to San Diego.

This particular pod was spotted just a few miles off Torrey Pines in San Diego County.

Orcas are found in every ocean in the world and are the ocean’s top predator, NOAA reports. All killer whale populations are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

During the rare sighting, the orcas killed several dolphins before moving south back into Mexico, Girardeau said.

Just last week, FOX 5 posted a video of a pod of orcas off the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles. Harbor Breeze Cruises posted photos on Facebook and said this was their first sighting of orcas in two years.

To protect the killer whale population, NOAA advises keeping your distance when viewing marine life, report a marine animal in distress, and report a violation to the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.