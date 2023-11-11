SAN DIEGO — The Veteran Portrait Project takes some of the last remaining veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, putting a historical record to the faces of the past and present.

Mikey Strand is the former Naval photographer says he was honored to carry these veteran faces into the future for posterity.

Twenty photos were hung on the wall of Nelson Photo in the Midway District area.

Veterans gathered for the opening of the exhibition, all taking little jabs at themselves and how fast they are aging.

The black and white photos depict war vets today, some holding pictures of themselves in their uniforms from their service times.

Professor and former Air Force Sgt. Oliver Washington Luck was asked if he feels different from his 18-year-old self.

“I’m just as crazy as I ever was,” he laughed.

The pictures will be on display for the next month, but Veterans Day is expecting high traffic through Nelson’s Photo.