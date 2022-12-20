EL CAJON, Calif. – The City of El Cajon is looking for new members to serve its Veterans Coalition, which advises the city on veterans’ issues, officials said.

The application period opens from Jan. 9, 2023 to Feb. 10, 2023, the city said. Active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces, reservists and honorably discharged veterans can apply.

Anyone who wants to apply can click here.

Veterans Coalition members also advise the city on issues pertaining to retired military families, select a “Veteran of the Year,” consult on the Veterans Memorial and educate the community, said the City of El Cajon.

Applicants must live in El Cajon or be active members of a nonprofit veterans’ organization based within the city limits, according to city officials.