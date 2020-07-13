Online-only: San Diego city schools will not hold in-person classes to start year

SAN DIEGO — All classes at public schools in the city of San Diego will be held online to start the year, officials announced Monday, saying that the research on how to reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic is “incomplete.”

San Diego Unified was joined by Los Angeles Unified in the decision, making the two largest school districts in the state online-only for at least the beginning of the academic year.

Remote learning in San Diego will begin August 31, the district said. It was not immediately clear whether other large school districts around the county would follow suit.

“On March 13, four months ago today, we made the difficult decision to close our schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Much has changed since that time: New research is available, additional information on school safety experiences from around the world, and updated health guidelines from state and county leaders,” the statement reads, in part.

“Unfortunately, much of the research is incomplete and many of the guidelines are vague and contradictory. One fact is clear: those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither. The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control.

“Therefore, we are announcing that the new school year will start online only. Instruction will resume on Aug.18 in Los Angeles Unified and Aug. 31 in San Diego Unified, as previously scheduled. Both districts will continue planning for a return to in-person learning during the 2020-21 academic year, as soon as public health conditions allow.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.