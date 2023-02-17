ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities on Friday are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Escondido that wounded one person, police said.

The gunfire occurred around 8:28 p.m. at Ronco Gas, which is located at 1158 East Washington Avenue, the Escondido Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital after they were found with a gunshot wound to their body.

There is no information on the shooter at this time.

