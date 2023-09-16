EL CAJON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was shot in the parking lot of an El Cajon shopping center Saturday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Around 4:30 p.m., the El Cajon police department was dispatched to the Parkway Plaza shopping center at 400 Fletcher Parkway after receiving a report of an active shooter, SDSO said. Deputies were also called out to assist.

When authorities arrived on scene, investigators determined that the incident was not an active shooter situation, rather an assault with a firearm.

The 16-year-old was shot nearby the shopping center’s Spirit Halloween location, according to SDSO. They were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, ECPD said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

No other details were immediately available. El Cajon police is leading the investigation into this incident, SDSO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.