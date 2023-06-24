SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating a shooting in downtown Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital in an unknown condition, law enforcement said.

Around 9:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1300 block of National Avenue after receiving reports of that a person was shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, SDPD said. Their condition and the nature of their injuries is not known at this time.

The events that led up to the shooting remain under investigation. The suspect, described as an man of an unknown age and stature, has not been identified by authorities.

Road closures are currently in place on Commercial Street from 14th Street to 16th Street while SDPD remains on scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.