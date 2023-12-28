IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — One person was stabbed Thursday on a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus during a group fight in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 4:55 p.m. at 700 Seacoast Drive, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

About 15 juveniles were fighting on a bus when another juvenile was stabbed in the stomach, according to law enforcement. The victim was taken to the hospital, where their status is unknown.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.