One person stabbed in Chula Vista bar brawl

Police officers and firefighters at Over the Border in Chula Vista, where a bar brawl ended in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo: Sideo/619 News Media)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was wounded in a stabbing during a bar brawl in Chula Vista early Sunday, police said.

A large fight broke out around 2 a.m. at Over the Border, a bar and night club off Main Street and Fourth Avenue, a Chula Vista Police Department watch commander confirmed.

Officers showed up to break up the brawl and found that one person had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but details on their injuries and identifying information were not immediately available.

Officers could be seen in video from Sideo.TV questioning at least one person in handcuffs outside the venue, but police did not announce any arrests Sunday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear who instigated the fight and if there were any other injuries.