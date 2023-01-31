SAN DIEGO — One person was shot near a park Tuesday in San Diego’s Fairmount Village neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 2:08 p.m. at 3700 Fairmount Ave, located next to Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park and around the corner from the City Heights/Weingart Branch Library and City Heights Recreation Center, Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their status is unknown, according to SDPD.
Police describe the shooter as man in his 20s wearing a black shirt and black or blue jeans.
Check back for updates on this developing story.