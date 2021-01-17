One person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

PALA (CNS) – A person received major injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and sedan Sunday on State Route 76, authorities said.

The traffic collision happened at 1:52 p.m. on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The injured person was rushed to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, the log said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes between Pala del Norte and Pala Mission Road on SR-76 were blocked because of the collision, according to Caltrans San Diego.

No further information about the incident was available.