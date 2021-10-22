Gunshot victim dies on Lomita street

Police SUVs surround the block where a gunshot victim was found dead in the street in the Lomita area Friday, Oct. 22. (Photo: SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a shooting in the Lomita neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the victim lying on Sabre Street near Sawtelle Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after heading to the area for reports of gunfire, a police spokesperson said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue, but further details weren’t immediately provided.

SkyFOX flew over the block and showed more than a half-dozen police SUVs parked in the area, with a portion of the street taped off and officers interviewing neighbors as of 3 p.m. A yellow tarp was placed over the victim as the investigation continued.

On several occasions, people approached officers on the street and spoke emphatically to police, who ushered them away from the scene.

Traffic remained blocked on Sabre Street at 3:15 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report