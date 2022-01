RAMONA, Calif. — Firefighters battling a blaze at a residential structure in Ramona Tuesday morning found one person dead inside, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 8:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Montecito Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

No information was immediately available about the victim.

Officials closed Montecito Road at Teds Place to traffic while firefighters knocked down the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.