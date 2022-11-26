SAN DIEGO — One Paseo, a vin Carmel Valley, hosted its tree lighting and small business event Saturday night to kick off the holiday season.

Santa Claus, snow angels and a live band ushered in the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree.

The event brought hundreds of people to the shopping center, who also went to shop at some of the small businesses, including Shop Good.

“I love Christmas, and it kind of brings the mood up and it’s a little more joyful,” Megan, who attended the tree lighting, said. “It kind of started snowing, which made it more exciting because in San Diego it never snows.”

“The snow, even though its not real, its just a beautiful way to kick off the holidays,” local singer Whitney Shay said.

She said it was an honor to be chosen to sing live at the One Paseo tree lighting, especially on Small Business Saturday. She said COVID was difficult on the music industry, so this was a good way to kick off the holiday season and encourage people to shop and listen local.

Shop Good is a San Diego-based company, which started in North Park and has a second location at One Paseo. The company is focused on clean beauty and healthy living, and encourages people to shop local this holiday season.

“The importance of shopping small is that you can really invest in the brands and the companies that you are going to see on a normal basis,” Giselle Grazia, a holistic estetician with Shop Good said. “And really helping play a part in that family grow.”

“I don’t remember being at any tree lighting, so it felt really special to be at this one,” Gaby said.

The National Retail Federation estimated a record amount of money will be spent this holiday weekend. They estimated about 60 million people will be shopping on Small Business Saturday.