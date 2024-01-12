NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One person was killed in a National City stabbing on Thursday that left another injured, police confirmed to FOX 5.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness on 36 North Euclid Ave. around 10:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight, according to the National City Police Department.

Upon arrival, one victim was found with a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen. A second victim with life-threatening injuries was located shortly afterwards.

NCPD said the first victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the second succumbed to their injuries on scene and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

No suspects in the stabbing have been identified at this time. An investigation remains ongoing by NCPD.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.