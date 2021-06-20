One killed in Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO – One person was shot and killed in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego on Sunday night, and police are searching for the gunman, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots of fired on Market and 41st Streets at 8:13 p.m., according to San Diego Police.

One gunshot victim was found dead at the scene, but police have yet to release further details.

As of 8:50 p.m. authorities have yet to release a description of the shooter, but have said the suspect is on the loose.

