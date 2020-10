SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least one person died Saturday night in a freeway crash near downtown San Diego.

It was reported at 6:43 p.m. where the southbound San Diego (5) Freeway merges with the Cabrillo (163) Freeway at the 10th Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene at 6:37 p.m., the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.