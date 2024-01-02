SAN DIEGO — A woman was injured in an early morning stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter Tuesday, San Diego police said.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. near the corner of 4th Avenue and Market Street. According to SDPD, the caller told the dispatcher that a woman had been stabbed by another woman in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was conscious and breathing. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. At this time, it is unknown what led up to the stabbing and no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.