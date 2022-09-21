SAN DIEGO — One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The shooting took place shortly before 4 a.m. near the State Route 94 onramp at Home Avenue, near Federal Boulevard.

CHP and San Diego Police Department officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of multiple gunshots, authorities said.

Upon arrival, police found one victim who suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to CHP. The status of the victim is not known at this time.

There was no additional information or suspect description available at this time as CHP continues to investigate the incident.