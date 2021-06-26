One hospitalized after stabbing in Gaslamp Quarter

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday June, 26.

SAN DIEGO – One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter, and the suspect is still at large, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near First Avenue and Broadway around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. San Diego Police confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, and said no suspect information was currently available.

Video from the scene showed a car with serious front end damage that had apparently gone onto the sidewalk and smashed into a pole, but no information about the crash or if it was related to the stabbing was immediately available.

Officers had set up a perimeter in the area while they were conducting their investigation, and were blocking off all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.