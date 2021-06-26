One hospitalized after stabbing in Gaslamp Quarter

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday June, 26.

SAN DIEGO – One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter, and the suspect is still at large, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near First Avenue and Broadway around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. San Diego Police confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, and said no suspect information was currently available.

Video from the scene showed a car with serious front end damage that had apparently gone onto the sidewalk and smashed into a pole, but no information about the crash or if it was related to the stabbing was immediately available.

Officers had set up a perimeter in the area while they were conducting their investigation, and were blocking off all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News