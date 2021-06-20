One hiker dead, 2nd in critical condition after heat emergency

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) – One hiker died and another was in critical condition after requiring a rescue on Palm Canyon Trail in Borrego Springs amid extreme desert heat early Sunday afternoon.

It was so hot, a firefighter also required rescuing, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed to FOX 5.

The evacuation operation began around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, when the low-humidity heat rose to about 115 degrees. Worsening matters, the canyon walls trap in the heat, creating hot-box conditions in some places.

Authorities say the hikers were in distress and in need of rescue, but one of them succumbed to a heat-related illness and was declared dead at the scene. The other hiker was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A Borrego Springs firefighter collapsed in the heat attempting rescuing the hikers, Cal Fire said. That firefighter is expected to recover.

