CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a fire broke out in a Chula Vista backyard early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. Sunday, and discovered two trailers and a boat on fire on the property.

One man was pronounced dead, and a mother and child were taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The homeowner told FOX 5 the people were squatting inside the trailers at the time, but neighbors say all kinds of people were moving in and out of them.

Some said the fire could have been prevented had the city of Chula Vista responded to their complaints of the squatters.

The victims have yet to be identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.