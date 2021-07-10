One dead in wrong-way crash on SR-56 in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY (CNS) – A passenger died Saturday in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 56, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash between a silver Honda Civic and a blue Mazda CX-5 happened at about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on eastbound SR 56 east of Carmel Country Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro.

The Honda, driven by a 22-year-old man from San Marcos, was traveling the wrong way, westbound on SR 56, Castro said.

A passenger in the Honda died in the crash, the officer said. The Mazda driver received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Honda was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The eastbound freeway was closed for an investigation of the crash but was re-opened at about 6:10 a.m., the CHP said.

