SAN DIEGO — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a South Bay transit center Sunday night, San Diego police said.

Around 8:56 p.m., officers were called to the transit center in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard for an undisclosed reason.

One person was confirmed dead by SDPD. Authorities have not disclosed if they were the only individual shot at in the incident.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office are headed to the scene to investigate the incident, per the countywide memorandum on officer-involved shootings, Lt. Adam Sharki with SDPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.