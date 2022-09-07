One person was killed after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Some time before 6:30 a.m., a driver lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons near the intersection of Miratech Drive and Camino Santa Fe in Sorrento Valley.

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into a tree, police said.

Crews with SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash where one person was found inside the vehicle. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they continue their investigation into the deadly crash.

No further details on the victim or what led to the crash were immediately available.