SAN DIEGO — The Old Point Loma Lighthouse, which provides visitors with an inside look at what it’s like to be a lighthouse keeper, will close temporarily for restoration, National Park Service (NPS) officials said.

From Jan. 8- 18, park crews will perform interior restoration at Cabrillo National Monument’s historic lighthouse, including painting and other minor repairs, NPS said in a news release Thursday.

Park officials aim to protect the masonry walls from the damp coastal environment with the fix.

“We understand the importance of the lighthouse as a symbol of San Diego’s past and rich maritime history,” said Amanda Gossard, visitor services program manager at Cabrillo National Monument. “This restoration effort is part of our commitment to preserving our national treasures, and we appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this brief closure.”

Guests can still visit Cabrillo National Monument while the Old Point Loma Lighthouse is closed. Other parts of the park to see include views of San Diego, the coastline, tidepools, hiking trails and educational exhibits.