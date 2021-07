OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A military explosive was found by construction workers in Oceanside Wednesday, according to authorities.

Oceanside Police said the device was discovered at the 100 block of South Tremont Street.

Authorities have called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Pendleton to remove the “old military ordnance.”

Officers have evacuated homes within a 100 feet as a precaution.

Check for updates as this is a developing story.