Old Globe theatre will livestream its Christmas tree lighting Sunday

File – The Christmas tree at the Old Globe theatre in 2017.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre will present its 15th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony virtually on its website and social media channels at 6 p.m. Sunday evening to kick off the holiday season.

The ceremony will feature songs, videos, and special hellos from some of the theater’s favorite company members from the past 22 years, James Vasquez, director of the theater’s production of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch himself will present the final countdown to the lighting of the tree.

Designed by Grinch scenic designer John Lee Beatty, the tree will be located in the center of the Globe’s Copley Plaza and will remain through December 31. Holiday photos can be taken in front of the tree each evening.

Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged on the Globe’s Copley Plaza.

Modeled after Shakespeare’s Old Globe in London, San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park was built in 1935 for the presentation of abridged versions of Shakespeare’s plays as part of the California Pacific International Exposition. The Old Globe annually produces 15 productions, ranging from Shakespeare to an ongoing emphasis on the development and production of new works.