LA MESA, Calif. — The city of La Mesa kicked off its 50th Oktoberfest celebration on Friday.

The free event runs through the weekend and features live music, traditional food and drink, games, and other family-fun activities on La Mesa Blvd and Spring Street.

Over 40 food vendors will be on site offering a variety of food including traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst and schnitzel.

Competitors can participate in games like Keg Stands, NXPT Workout Challenges, Air Bike Sprint, Sandbag Toss, Farmer’s Carry and Tank Push for Oktoberfest medal and bragging rights.

Shoppers can browse at the Artisanal Market where there are more than 100 vendors selling unique and hand-made items.

Pup lovers can make their way to Dackeldorf Dachshund Village, which has activities from Weiner dog races to a fashion show.

On Saturday, Oktoberfest will start at 10 a.m. -10 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are noon- 8 p.m.

For those who would like a Biergarten Pass, which gives you access to all three gartens, is only $5 (kids are free). VIP packages range from $10 to $45.