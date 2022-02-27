SAN DIEGO — Ukrainian-owned bakery “Oh My Cake” in Hillcrest is raising funds to help support the military and civilians of Ukraine.

Daria Nadar, who is originally from Kyiv, has always had a passion for baking and finally opened her bakery three months ago on Fifth Avenue.

Nadar’s family lives in Kyiv and are currently sleeping in their basement for protection. In order for Nadar to help her country, she decided to donate 25% of all her sales to the official Ukrainian national bank account.

“I’ve been baking non-stop,” Nadar said.

Nadar says she has been overwhelmed with support and ran out a lot of her items. Making all of her pastries from scratch, Nadar says she has been baking non-stop.

“My feet are hurting but I don’t complain because I know what is going on there,” Nadar said. “Can not compare with the amount of work that I am doing here.”

Within a span of two days, Nadar says she has been able to send $1,000, which is already a lot of money in Ukraine due to the exchange rate.

“It’s not about money too, it’s also about raising awareness, about what is going on, because I don’t want Ukrainian war to just be a headline for a couple of days,” she said. “This is a massive situation.”

Nadar says this fundraiser will be happening as long as it is needed.