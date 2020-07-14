Officials warn of scammers soliciting donations for sailors during ship fire

SAN DIEGO — As a fire raged on USS Bonhomme Richard for multiple days this week, Navy officials and service organizations warned against scammers taking advantages of residents’ desires to help out the sailors affected by the blaze.

“You may see organizations asking for donations to assist the sailors,” the Fleet and Family Support Center wrote on Facebook. “PLEASE think before you donate.”

The organization, which is directly affiliated with the Navy, provided a link to an official donation site.

“Any ‘GoFundMe’ posts are not legitimate places to donate,” the support center wrote. “Only the organizations (listed here) have been vetted by FFSC to provide credible support to Sailors.”