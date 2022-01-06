Officials try to ID vandal who spray-painted slurs on school building

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who vandalized an Encinitas high school last week.

The suspect is wanted for spray-painting “vulgar slurs” on the administration building at the San Dieguito Academy High School campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage also shows the suspect run away toward Santa Fe Drive. Deputies said the suspect is a man and was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. No other description of the suspect is available.

The estimated cost of the damage is $750.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at 760-966-3504 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

Local leaders and students condemned the racist and homophobic graffiti tagging in interviews with FOX 5 earlier this week.

“As kids returned to schools after COVID, it has been insane,” Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward said, adding that “built-up trauma” is being released as students return to the classroom.

The superintendent believes the suspect is a youth due to their mannerisms and the way that they walk.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies are looking into the incident as a potential hate crime. If the individual responsible is over the age of 18, they potentially could face a more severe punishment than just being expelled from school.