Officials unveil convention center shelter for unaccompanied girls

SAN DIEGO — Officials unveiled the San Diego Convention Center’s new migrant shelter Saturday, where 500 teen girls seeking asylum in the U.S. will have arrived by the end of the day.

Mayor Todd Gloria said officials are expecting 250 additional girls to arrive Monday and hundreds more in the days to come.

The convention center will provide temporary shelter for girls who were separated from their families, orphans and others who were sent to the U.S. by parents with hopes of delivering their children to safety away from trauma, poverty and danger in their home country, officials said.

The girls will be required to stay at the convention center until they can be paired with family members or other sponsors who will care for them while they await a hearing. They are being sent to San Diego from overcrowded border detention facilities where kids are not supposed to be held for more than 72 hours.

In Saturday’s news conference, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, said it was particularly important to him as a “girl dad” that the convention center will specifically serve young women, who face “particular dangers” and “experience trauma” during the journey to the U.S. The first group to arrive was said to be between 13 and 17 years old.

A worker prepares food in a kitchen as officials tour the San Diego Convention Center migrant shelter, where unaccompanied kids seeking asylum in the U.S. will temporarily stay.

As many as 1,450 kids can be housed at the new shelter. In a tour before the briefing Saturday, organizers showed local leaders cots, a recreation area and other accommodations, including one of the shelter’s kitchens. Convention center staff said they had prepared for serving large quantities of food in an emergency setting by working for Operation Shelter to Home, the homeless shelter established there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the average stay for each teen will be 30-35 days. They will be provided with food, medical care, a place to sleep and showers. Mayor Todd Gloria said there will also be providers offering case management, legal advice and religious services.

The federal Health and Human Services department is funding the temporary shelter, though local government agencies and charities are directly involved in its implementation. A key local nonprofit in the effort is South Bay Community Services. You can learn more about the organization and donate on their website.

Other partners include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Center for Disease Control and San Diego Convention Center.

The shelter is expected to close in July, and the first events hosted at the convention center since the start of the pandemic are expected to start in August.